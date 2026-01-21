Jannik Sinner's Australian Open Three-Peat Bid Begins With Anti-Climactic Win Over Hugo Gaston

Two sets and just over an hour of tennis wasn't what Jannik Sinner wanted at Rod Laver Arena for the start of his bid for an Australian Open three-peat. In his first competitive match since beating Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals in November, Sinner was leading 6-2, 6-1 when No. 93-ranked Hugo Gaston suddenly retired from their match Tuesday (January 21, 2026) with an undisclosed injury. After signaling he had to quit, Gaston went to a courtside chair and bowed his head into his hands. Sinner went to console him, putting a hand on the Frenchman's shoulder and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Australian Open: Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston
Hugo Gaston, left, of France walks from the court after retiring from his first round match against Jannik Sinner, right, of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open: Hugo Gaston vs Jannik Sinner
Hugo Gaston of France walks from the court after retiring from his first round match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open 2026: Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston
Jannik Sinner, left, of Italy consoles Hugo Gaston of France following Gaston's retirement from their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open 2026: Hugo Gaston vs Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Tennis: Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Tennis: Hugo Gaston vs Jannik Sinner
Hugo Gaston of France plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Hugo Gaston vs Jannik Sinner
Hugo Gaston of France plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Hugo Gaston vs Jannik Sinner
Hugo Gaston of France plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
