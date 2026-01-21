Jannik Sinner's Australian Open Three-Peat Bid Begins With Anti-Climactic Win Over Hugo Gaston

Hugo Gaston, left, of France walks from the court after retiring from his first round match against Jannik Sinner, right, of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

1/9 Hugo Gaston of France walks from the court after retiring from his first round match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





2/9 Jannik Sinner, left, of Italy consoles Hugo Gaston of France following Gaston's retirement from their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





3/9 Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





4/9 Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





5/9 Hugo Gaston of France plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





6/9 Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





7/9 Hugo Gaston of France plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





8/9 Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a forehand return to Hugo Gaston of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





9/9 Hugo Gaston of France plays a forehand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake





