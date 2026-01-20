Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

Jannik Sinner progressed to the second round of the Australian Open
Sinner emerged victorious after his opponent Hugo Gaston retired hurt
Sinner was leading 6-2, 6-1 when Gaston retired
Two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner began his 2026 campaign with a routine win over Hugo Gaston, who was forced to retire with an injury.
Sinner won the first two sets 6-2 6-1 in an hour and 11 minutes before Gaston could no longer continue, with the Italian now facing either wildcard James Duckworth or lucky loser Dino Prizmic in the second round.
There were a few nervy moments for Sinner early on as he faced three break points in the very first game, but the world number two saved all three before holding serve.
Sinner then hit his stride later in the opening set, showing his quality by converting back-to-back break points to secure the first.
The second was more straightforward for Sinner, with Gaston struggling to generate power on his serve due to his injury.
Sinner raced into a 5-0 lead, conceding just seven points in the process, before clinching the second with his first set point.
Data Debrief: Familiar feeling for Sinner
Since 2000, Sinner is the fourth player to register 15 consecutive wins in men’s singles at the Australian Open after Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Gaston, meanwhile, is yet to win a set against Sinner in their three meetings. The Italian now holds a 3-0 record against the Frenchman, previously beating him in straight sets in Marseille and Miami 2021.