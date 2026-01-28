Ben Shelton Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

Sinner enters as defending champion with strong hard-court consistency
Shelton’s big serve and attacking style make him a dangerous challenger
Ben Shelton and Jannik Sinner meet in a marquee quarterfinal at the Australian Open 2026 with contrasting recent histories setting the stage for an intriguing battle.
Sinner arrives in Melbourne not just as defending champion but also one of the game’s most consistent performers, having handled tough conditions and tough opponents to reach this stage. His aggressive baseline game and experience at the business end of Grand Slams make him a formidable force on the hard courts of Rod Laver Arena.
Shelton, meanwhile, earned his quarterfinal spot with an impressive win over Casper Ruud, showcasing improved all-court play and confidence in clutch moments.
Despite a head-to-head deficit, with Sinner holding a commanding lead in past meetings, Shelton has spoken about elevating his game and believes his evolving forehand and return game give him a real chance to challenge the two-time Australian Open winner. This clash promises powerful serving, tactical depth, and a high-stakes fight for a semifinal berth.
Ben Shelton Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Ben Shelton Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Ben Shelton Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The match starts at 01:30 PM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open matches will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.