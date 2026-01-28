Lorenzo Musetti Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

Djokovic enters the quarterfinal in strong form, yet to drop a set in Melbourne
Musetti’s variety and one-handed backhand add a different tactical challenge
Head-to-head heavily favors the Serbian, who starts as clear favorite
Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti are set for a compelling quarterfinal showdown at the Australian Open 2026, with the Serbian superstar aiming to extend his dominance at Melbourne Park and chase another Grand Slam crown.
Djokovic has been in imperious form, dropping no sets so far and benefiting from a walkover in the previous round, while also becoming just the first man to win 400 matches at a major, a proof of his enduring excellence.
Musetti arrives in the quarters after a strong run down under, including a straight-sets victory over Taylor Fritz to reach this stage, his first Australian Open quarterfinal.
The Italian’s creative one-handed backhand and variety present an intriguing challenge, but Djokovic holds a commanding 9-1 head-to-head advantage and will start as favourite. Whether Musetti can spring an upset or force his rival into a long battle will be one of the key storylines in this men’s draw matchup
Lorenzo Musetti Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Lorenzo Musetti Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Lorenzo Musetti Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The match starts at 9:00 AM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open matches will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.