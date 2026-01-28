Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

Lorenzo Musetti, left, of Italy embraces Novak Djokovic of Serbia after retiring from their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Lorenzo Musetti, left, of Italy embraces Novak Djokovic of Serbia after retiring from their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake