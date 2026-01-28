Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

After serving a double-fault in the fifth game to give Djokovic another breakpoint chance, Musetti wiped a hand across his face, walked toward the net and removed his headband before exchanging a handshake and quick hug

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Australian Open reaction
Lorenzo Musetti, left, of Italy embraces Novak Djokovic of Serbia after retiring from their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Novak Djokovic qualifies for the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2026

  • Djokovic received yet another walkover in the tournament

  • His opponent Lorenzo Musetti withdrew due to injury

Novak Djokovic was the first to admit he's lucky to be back in the Australian Open semifinals instead of Lorenzo Musetti.

Despite being two sets down, slowed by a serious blister on his foot and already thinking about his flight home, the 24-time major winner won Wednesday's quarterfinal when fifth-seeded Musetti retired with an injury.

Musetti took the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 but needed a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third.

Despite Strong Performance, Lorenzo Musetti's Night Ends In Heartbreak

The 23-year-old Italian played on for almost two games but couldn’t continue.

After serving a double-fault in the fifth game to give Djokovic another breakpoint chance, Musetti wiped a hand across his face, walked toward the net and removed his headband before exchanging a handshake and quick hug.

Novak Djokovic Opens Up On His Performance, Musetti's Injury And Plans For Semis

Djokovic, who was leading the third set 3-1, will continue his bid for an 11th Australian title and a record 25th major but acknowledged he was lucky this time. He also said, it happens in tennis.

Related Content
Related Content

“It happened to me a few times. But being in the quarters of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up and being in full control — I mean, so unfortunate,” for Musetti, Djokovic said in an on-court TV interview. "He should have been a winner today.”

Musetti was also forced to retire from the French Open semifinals last year —- with an injured left leg — after taking a set from eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“I feel really sorry for him," the 38-year-old Djokovic said. "He was a far better player — I was on my way home tonight.”

In the first set, Djokovic tried to go out hard. He took an early break and was just a point away from a 3-0 lead before Musetti responded and took control of the match.

The situation appeared to get more dire for Djokovic when he needed a medical timeout after the second set for a serious blister on the ball of his right foot.

“I tried my best yes. A blister here and there. I just wasn’t feeling the ball today due to his quality, and his variety in the game,” he said. “I’m extremely lucky.”

Back-To-Back Walkovers For Djokovic

But in tennis, no player takes any victory for granted. Just a few days ago, Djokovic received a walkover into the quarterfinals when Jakub Mensik withdrew 24 hours ahead of their scheduled fourth-round match with an abdominal injury.

Djokovic has seen it from the other side. None more dramatic than here last year when he had to quit the Australian Open semifinals with a torn leg muscle. He was booed off the court when he retired immediately after dropping the first set against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic will next face the winner of Wednesday's later quarterfinal between No. 8 Ben Shelton and two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: IND Invite NZ To Bat First

  2. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  3. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Italian Beats American To Qualify For Semis

  3. Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Outclasses Swiatek To Reach Final Four

  4. Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Serbian Goes Through To Semis As Musetti Retires

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. Protest March Held In Kolkata Over People’s ‘Harassment’ During Bengal SIR

  3. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  4. India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

  5. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. US Judge Orders ICE Chief To Appear Personally In Court, Warns Of Contempt

  3. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  4. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September