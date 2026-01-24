Sinner Vs Spizzirri LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Third Round: World No. 2 Meets Debutant In Melbourne

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand return to James Duckworth of Australia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles third-round match between Jannik Sinner and Eliot Spizzirri at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday, January 24, 2026. World No. 2 and two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner has been in good form at Melbourne Park, cruising past James Duckworth in the second round with a straight-sets victory, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Sinner has now extended his winning streak at the Australian Open to 16 matches, having never lost a third-round match here. His opponent, 24-year-old Eliot Spizzirri, is making his main draw debut in Melbourne. He stunned No. 28 seed Joao Fonseca in the opening round and then battled past Wu Yibing in a five-set thriller. Follow the Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Australian Open 2026 third-round clash live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES