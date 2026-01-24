Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne
Limping and desperately trying to stretch out cramps in his arms and legs, Jannik Sinner had just gone down a break in the third set when the extreme heat rules saved him. Play was suspended for eight minutes while the roof was closed on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday afternoon, and the two-time defending Australian Open champion returned a revitalized man. After seemingly being on the verge of an unlikely exit — one of his coaches, Darren Cahill, was urging the 24-year-old Italian just to stick it out for a few more games — Sinner won five of the next six games to take the set against No. 85-ranked Eliot Spizzirri.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE