Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after defeating Jaume Munar of Spain in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Hello and welcome to the third round clash of the Australian Open 2026 between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud at the Margaret Court Arena. Ruud will enter the match as a favourite, given that the Norwegian star has had an upper hand over his Croatian counterpart, having won all four of the last encounters on different surfaces. The former No.2 has enjoyed a dominant run so far, defeating Mattia Bellucci and Jaume Munar in straight sets in previous rounds. On the other hand, the 70th-ranked Croat made it to the fourth round in Wimbledon last summer, and this year in AO, he has clobbered Danier Altmaier and Denis Shapolav in straight sets in previous rounds. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

24 Jan 2026, 03:25:21 pm IST Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Previous Results Marin Cilic: The Croat clobbered Daniel Altmaier (6-0, 6-0, 7-6) and Denis Shapovalov (6-4, 6-3, 6-2) in first and second round respectively in straight sets. Casper Ruud: The former No.3 also pipped both his opponents - Belluci M (6-1, 6-2, 6-4) and Munar J (6-4, 7-5, 6-4) in three straight sets,

24 Jan 2026, 02:56:59 pm IST Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Head-To-Head Matches: 4 Marin Cilic: 0 Casper Ruud: 4