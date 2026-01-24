Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 will take on his Croatian favourite in the third-round clash of the Australian Open 2026. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the high-stakes clash here

Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after defeating Jaume Munar of Spain in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Hello and welcome to the third round clash of the Australian Open 2026 between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud at the Margaret Court Arena. Ruud will enter the match as a favourite, given that the Norwegian star has had an upper hand over his Croatian counterpart, having won all four of the last encounters on different surfaces. The former No.2 has enjoyed a dominant run so far, defeating Mattia Bellucci and Jaume Munar in straight sets in previous rounds. On the other hand, the 70th-ranked Croat made it to the fourth round in Wimbledon last summer, and this year in AO, he has clobbered Danier Altmaier and Denis Shapolav in straight sets in previous rounds. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Previous Results

Marin Cilic: The Croat clobbered Daniel Altmaier (6-0, 6-0, 7-6) and Denis Shapovalov (6-4, 6-3, 6-2) in first and second round respectively in straight sets.

Casper Ruud: The former No.3 also pipped both his opponents - Belluci M (6-1, 6-2, 6-4) and Munar J (6-4, 7-5, 6-4) in three straight sets,

Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 4

Marin Cilic: 0

Casper Ruud: 4

Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Welcome

Hello Tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round three of the Australian Open 2026 between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

