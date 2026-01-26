Ben Shelton vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO 2026: Race For Top Eight Begins

Casper Ruud will take on Ben Shelton in round 4 of the Australian Open 2026 at the Rod Laver Arena on January 26, 2026. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match of Australian Open 2026 between Ben Shelton and Casper Ruud at the Rod Laver Arena on January 26, 2026. Ben Shelton’s rapid rise on the Grand Slam stage continues to gather momentum at the Australian Open, where the American has powered into the round of 16 without dropping a set, underlining his growing comfort at the highest level. He now faces Casper Ruud, who arrived in Melbourne with lingering doubts after a disrupted off-season but has rediscovered his best hard-court form, producing some of the sharpest tennis of his career to move within one win of a personal best run at the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jan 2026, 03:31:04 pm IST Ben Shelton vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO 2026: 1st Set Underway! The first set of the round four match between Ben Shelton and Casper Ruud is official underway and Ruud the lead by winning the first game. The score line says 1-0.