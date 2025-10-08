Day In Pics: October 08, 2025

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff (CAF) Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh at the National War Memorial after paying tribute on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, in New Delhi.
Vehicles in a queue as traffic disrupted on Manali-Leh Highway due to heavy snowfall, in Lahaul and Spiti.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai.
Artists dressed as animals take part in celebrations during the 'Wildlife Week', in Chikkamagaluru.
Media representatives outside the residence of actor Mammootty during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid as part of an investigation linked to a recent customs case related to alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India, in Kochi.
Students take part in a volleyball competition as part of Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025, in Tiruchirappalli.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan interacts with supporters during an event on the death anniversary of party founder and his father Ram Vilas Paswan, at party office, in Patna.
State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducts raids at multiple locations in the Kashmir valley, in Kulgam.
Devotees wait in a queue after 'Vaishno Devi' yatra, which was suspended for three days due to adverse weather conditions, resumes, in Katra.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on latter's arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. State Governor Acharya Devvrat looks on.
In this file photo, Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, front, during the farmers' protest at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. Jawanda died at the age of 35 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, 11 days after he was seriously injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.
Indian Air Force personnel during a parade on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, at Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad.
People from Sikh community take part in a religious procession, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Prayagraj.
A view of a metro train ahead of the inauguration of the Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unseen.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid the residence of actor Mammootty as part of an investigation linked to a recent customs case related to alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India, in Kochi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘India Mobile Congress 2025’, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.
Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of NorthEast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, leaves after visiting the CID office in connection with the singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore last month, in Guwahati, Assam.