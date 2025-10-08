National

Day In Pics: October 08, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 08, 2025

93rd Indian Air Force Day in New Delhi
93rd Indian Air Force Day in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff (CAF) Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh at the National War Memorial after paying tribute on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, in New Delhi.

2/18
Snow in Lahaul and Spiti
Snow in Lahaul and Spiti | Photo: PTI

Vehicles in a queue as traffic disrupted on Manali-Leh Highway due to heavy snowfall, in Lahaul and Spiti.

3/18
UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai
UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai | Photo: @mieknathshinde/X via PTI

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai.

4/18
Wildlife Week in Chikkamagaluru
Wildlife Week in Chikkamagaluru | Photo: PTI

Artists dressed as animals take part in celebrations during the 'Wildlife Week', in Chikkamagaluru.

5/18
ED raids various residences in Kochi
ED raids various residences in Kochi | Photo: PTI

Media representatives outside the residence of actor Mammootty during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid as part of an investigation linked to a recent customs case related to alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India, in Kochi.

6/18
Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025
Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025 | Photo: PTI

Students take part in a volleyball competition as part of Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025, in Tiruchirappalli.

7/18
Chirag Paswan interacts with supporters
Chirag Paswan interacts with supporters | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan interacts with supporters during an event on the death anniversary of party founder and his father Ram Vilas Paswan, at party office, in Patna.

8/18
SIA conducts raids in Kashmir valley
SIA conducts raids in Kashmir valley | Photo: PTI

State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducts raids at multiple locations in the Kashmir valley, in Kulgam.

9/18
Vaishno Devi yatra resumes
Vaishno Devi yatra resumes | Photo: PTI

Devotees wait in a queue after 'Vaishno Devi' yatra, which was suspended for three days due to adverse weather conditions, resumes, in Katra.

10/18
UK PM Keir Starmer arrives in Mumbai
UK PM Keir Starmer arrives in Mumbai | Photo: @maha_governor/X via PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on latter's arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. State Governor Acharya Devvrat looks on.

11/18
CPI(M)s protest in Chennai
CPI(M)'s protest in Chennai | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with state Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) President K. Veeramani and other leaders during CPI(M)'s protest, urging the Union government to take steps to stop war in Gaza, in Chennai.

12/18
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies 11 days after road accident
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies 11 days after road accident | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

In this file photo, Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, front, during the farmers' protest at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. Jawanda died at the age of 35 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, 11 days after he was seriously injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.

13/18
93rd Indian Air Force Day
93rd Indian Air Force Day | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Indian Air Force personnel during a parade on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, at Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad.

14/18
350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur
350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur | Photo: PTI

People from Sikh community take part in a religious procession, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Prayagraj.

15/18
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro3 2B
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro3 2B | Photo: @Dev_Fadnavis/X via PTI

A view of a metro train ahead of the inauguration of the Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unseen.

16/18
ED raid the residence of actor Mammootty
ED raids various residences in Kochi | Photo: PTI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid the residence of actor Mammootty as part of an investigation linked to a recent customs case related to alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India, in Kochi.

17/18
PM Modi inaugurates India Mobile Congress 2025
PM Modi inaugurates India Mobile Congress 2025 | Photo: @NarendraModi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘India Mobile Congress 2025’, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

18/18
Zubeen Garg death: Wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta appears at the CID office in Guwahati
Zubeen Garg death: Wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta appears at the CID office in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of NorthEast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, leaves after visiting the CID office in connection with the singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore last month, in Guwahati, Assam.

