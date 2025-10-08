Football

Arsenal 1-2 Lyon, UWCL 2025-26: Gunners Lose To Eight-time Champs

Defensive mistakes cost Arsenal again as it kicked off its defense of the Women’s Champions League title with a 2-1 home loss to Lyon on Tuesday. Alessia Russo gave Arsenal an early lead before Melchie Dumornay’s quick double turned the match around for record eight-time winner Lyon in the first round of matches of the new-look tournament. After the men switched from a group phase to a league-based format last season, the Women’s Champions League made the move, too. Barcelona, which lost to Arsenal in the final last season, thrashed Bayern Munich 7-1 in one of three other matches on Tuesday. Arsenal had a tricky start to the domestic season and failed to win its previous three matches but it took the lead in the seventh minute against Lyon thanks to two of its European Championship-winning players.