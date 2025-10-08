OL Lyonnes' Wendie Renard applauds the fans following the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.
Arsenal manager Renee Slegers, left, greets Steph Catley after the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.
Arsenal's Frida Maanum, left, and OL Lyonnes' Damaris Egurrola battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.
Arsenal's Frida Maanum, left, and OL Lyonnes' Lindsey Heaps battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.
OL Lyonnes' Melchie Dumornay, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.
OL Lyonnes' Melchie Dumornay scores their side's first goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.
Arsenal's Alessia Russo, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.
Arsenal's Alessia Russo, left, scores their side's first goal the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.