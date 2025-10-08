Football

Arsenal 1-2 Lyon, UWCL 2025-26: Gunners Lose To Eight-time Champs

Defensive mistakes cost Arsenal again as it kicked off its defense of the Women’s Champions League title with a 2-1 home loss to Lyon on Tuesday. Alessia Russo gave Arsenal an early lead before Melchie Dumornay’s quick double turned the match around for record eight-time winner Lyon in the first round of matches of the new-look tournament. After the men switched from a group phase to a league-based format last season, the Women’s Champions League made the move, too. Barcelona, which lost to Arsenal in the final last season, thrashed Bayern Munich 7-1 in one of three other matches on Tuesday. Arsenal had a tricky start to the domestic season and failed to win its previous three matches but it took the lead in the seventh minute against Lyon thanks to two of its European Championship-winning players.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Womens Champions League soccer UWCL 2025-26 Arsenal vs Lyon_Wendie Renard
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Lyon | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

OL Lyonnes' Wendie Renard applauds the fans following the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.

2/8
UEFA Womens Champions League soccer UWCL 2025-26 Arsenal vs Lyon_Renee Slegers
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Lyon | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers, left, greets Steph Catley after the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.

3/8
UEFA Womens Champions League soccer UWCL 2025-26 Arsenal vs Lyon_Frida Maanum
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Lyon | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Arsenal's Frida Maanum, left, and OL Lyonnes' Damaris Egurrola battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.

4/8
UEFA Womens Champions League soccer UWCL 2025-26 Arsenal vs Lyon_Lindsey Heaps
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Lyon | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Arsenal's Frida Maanum, left, and OL Lyonnes' Lindsey Heaps battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.

5/8
UEFA Womens Champions League soccer UWCL 2025-26 Arsenal vs Lyon_Melchie Dumornay
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Lyon | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

OL Lyonnes' Melchie Dumornay, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.

6/8
UEFA Womens Champions League soccer UWCL 2025-26 Arsenal vs Lyon_Melchie Dumornay
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Lyon | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

OL Lyonnes' Melchie Dumornay scores their side's first goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.

7/8
UEFA Womens Champions League soccer UWCL 2025-26 Arsenal vs Lyon_Alessia Russo
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Lyon | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Arsenal's Alessia Russo, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.

8/8
UEFA Womens Champions League soccer UWCL 2025-26 Arsenal vs Lyon_Alessia Russo
UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Lyon | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Arsenal's Alessia Russo, left, scores their side's first goal the Women's Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and OL Lyonnes at Meadow Park, Borehamwood, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Face AUS-W Juggernaut In Colombo

  2. Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Pitch Report

  3. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

  4. Gautam Gambhir Organizes Open-Air Dinner For Team India Before Delhi Test, Weather May Play Spoilsport: Report

  5. Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  5. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  2. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  3. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  4. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Early Winter Arrives with Season's First Snow

  5. At Least 15 Dead After A Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Storms Past Rs 250 Crore Despite Dip On First Monday

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

  4. Modi Wishes Putin on Birthday, Leaders Reaffirm Strong India-Russia Partnership

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions