ED conducts raids at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu over alleged luxury car smuggling.
Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amit Chakkalackal are among those targeted.
Investigation focuses on FEMA violations, forged documents, and illegal vehicle imports via Bhutan.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, targeting individuals and businesses linked to an alleged syndicate involved in the smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan, official sources said.
According to PTI, prominent Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amit Chakkalackal were among those whose premises were raided.
The searches, which also covered vehicle owners, automobile workshops, and traders in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore, were carried out under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with a Customs investigation. PTI reported that the case relates to alleged unauthorised foreign exchange dealings and illegal importation of high-end cars including Land Cruiser, Defender, and Maserati models.
Preliminary findings suggest that a Coimbatore-based network used forged documents purporting to be from the Indian Army, the US Embassy, and the Ministry of External Affairs, alongside fraudulent RTO registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states. The vehicles were reportedly sold to high-net-worth individuals, including film personalities, at undervalued prices.
The Customs Preventive Department had earlier seized 36 luxury vehicles during operations at around 30 locations in Kerala on 23 September, part of ‘Operation Numkhor’. According to PTI, some of these vehicles were also allegedly used to smuggle gold and drugs.
In a related development, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Dulquer Salmaan to file an application for the provisional release of a vehicle seized by Customs. The actor stated that the vehicle was shipped by the International Committee of the Red Cross to the ICRC Regional Delegation in New Delhi and claimed he believed the vehicle’s ownership and registration were valid. PTI reported that the court directed Customs to consider the plea within one week.
Officials said the ED investigation is ongoing and focuses on the money trail, cross-border payments through hawala channels, and the network behind the alleged violations of Sections 3, 4, and 8 of FEMA.
(With inputs from PTI)