Afghanistan’s Ihsanullah Janat has been banned from all forms of cricketing activities for a period of five years for corruption, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday, August 7. (More Cricket News)
The Afghanistan board has stated that there were breaches of the ACB’s and ICC’s anti-corruption code during the second edition of the Kabul Premier League.
"Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match," the ACB said in a statement.