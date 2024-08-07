Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: SL Win Toss, Elect To Bat First; IND Aim To Avoid Series Defeat After 27 Years

Catch the live score, and updates of India vs Sri Lanka third ODI match here

Uzma Fatima
7 August 2024
Axar Patel (right) celebrates with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after taking the wicket of Janith Liyanage during the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI in Colombo. PTI
As the India national cricket team gears up for the 3rd ODI match against the host Sri Lanka, the onus will be on Indian batters, particularly the talismanic Virat Kohli, to follow the path laid down by skipper Rohit Sharma and tactfully counter the spin challenge avoid their first series defeat to Sri Lanka in 27 years. Sri Lanka currently leads 1-0, with the first match ending in a tie and the second resulting in a 37-run defeat for India. Catch the live score, and updates of the third ODI match here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Toss Update: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat First

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and decided to bat first against India in Colombo on Wednesday (August 7), for the third and final ODI of their three-match series.

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: What Happened In Previous Match

India lost the second ODI match by 32 runs against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Jeffrey Vandersay was chosen as the Player of the Match for his six-wicket haul in the match. Batting first, the hosts managed to set a 241-run target for India. The visitors got a good start powered by captain Rohit Sharma but then the Lankan's beast Vandersay bamboozled the Indian top-order and took six wickets. Charith Asalanka cleaned the lower order and restricted India to 208 runs after 42.2 overs.

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Updates: Squads

Teams (from): India: Rohit Sharma (C), ?hubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Mohamed Shiraz, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay.

India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Updates: Timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, August 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo from 2:30 PM IST. (Scorecard | Live Streaming)

