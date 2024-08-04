India are set to clash with the hosts Sri Lanka in the final ODI of the series in Colombo on Wednesday. The first match ended in a tie which means the third match's importance increases. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka was the hero of the first match. He got two wickets in two balls to tie the match when India needed just one more run to win the match and take an unassailable lead in the series.
The third match will also be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. That will mark the 41st ODI match between India and Sri Lanka at this venue. It will be the highest number of ODI matches played between two teams at a venue.
Men In Blue played the same team as the first match in the second game and it is quite questionable if they will do any change in the playing XI. It is going to be India's last ODI match of the year. India will play England in the next ODI match in February next year.
Squads:
Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Mohamed Shiraz, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga.
India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details
When will the India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI be played?
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, August 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo from 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI?
The India vs Sri Lanka matches on TV will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil or Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.