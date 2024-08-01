Cricket

IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said it is a tough decision to pick India's wicketkeeper batter in ODIs between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, maintaining that both the players are "match-winners" in their own way

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024, X Photo
Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant in action in New York. Photo: X/RishabhPant17
info_icon

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said it is a tough decision to pick India's wicketkeeper batter in ODIs between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, maintaining that both the players are "match-winners" in their own way. (More Cricket News)

Pant made a return to India colours during the T20 World Cup in the Americas, while Rahul will be eyeing his first one-day game since this January during the opening match against Sri Lanka.

"It's a tough call (wicketkeeper-batter between Rahul and Pant) to make. Both are quality players, and you know the abilities of both the players. They are match-winners in their own way. They have won a lot of games for us in the past," Rohit said during his pre-match press meet here.

Rohit said it is always nice to have a problem of plenty rather than not having it.

"It is not easy to pick a team or a player when you have quality like that. It is always nice to have problems like that while picking up the teams, so you know that there is quality in the squad. I look forward to these kind of problems till I am the captain," he said smilingly.

Rohit said whoever gets picked eventually, the important aspect for the player is to express himself freely.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among the runs in India's 50-run win over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s. - AP/Lynne Sladky
India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series

BY PTI

The 37-year-old said the management has already created a relaxed atmosphere in the dressing room so that the players can pursue their game without trepidations.

"The most important thing is to allow the freedom to players, so that they will be able to do that and it is our job to ensure that we create that environment. Yes, we have already created that environment for players to come here and play freely.

"So, that they do not (need to) think too much about their own performance, result etc. If you are playing the game the team wants you to play, then we are more than happy," he added.

Rohit said Suryakumar Yadav, his successor as India's T20I captain, has done a good job in his first full series.

"It's early days (in his captaincy); I don't want to talk too much about it. He has done a great job, and let him continue doing it.

"We start jumping into things (judgement) quite quickly, regardless of wins or losses. Let him do things consistently, and then we can talk about it," he said.

Under Suryakumar's leadership, India etched a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka in the recent T20I series, and Rohit termed it as a good beginning.

"It's definitely a good start for them in that format. They played well as a unit, which is what Team India is all about. I'm sure they are heading in the right direction," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  3. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
  4. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  5. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
Football News
  1. Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah And Fabio Carvalho Strikes Edge Reds To Victory
  2. Chelsea 3-0 Club America: Enzo Maresca Earns First Blues Win In Georgia
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat
  4. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  5. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  2. ‘Not The Time For Blame Game, Yet Need To Enhance Disaster Preparedness': Lessons From Ground Zero Wayanad 
  3. Delhi Rain Chaos: Over 5 Dead, 2,727 Traffic Jam Calls, 119 For Waterlogging; Several Buildings Collapse
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Grants Bail To SUV Driver Blamed For Tragedy
  5. Wayanad Landslides: Operations To Pull Out Survivors End | Key Facts
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
World News
  1. Russia To Release WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap: Report
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  5. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath