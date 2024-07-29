India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among the runs in India's 50-run win over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among the runs in India's 50-run win over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky