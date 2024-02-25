Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Afghanistan will host Ireland for the bilateral series in the United Arab Emirates that will start with a one-off Test match on 28th February and will end with the third T20I match on 18th March in Sharjah. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan and Ireland will play their second Test match against each other starting on Wednesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams have played their last Test against each other at Dehradun back in March 2019 which Afghanistan won by 7 wickets. Rahmat Shah was chosen the Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.
Afghanistan will play a three-match ODI bilateral series followed by a T20I series against the visitors. The T20Is and ODIs will be hosted by Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
The visitors have announced their squads for the Test, ODIs and T20Is. Andrew Balbirnie will lead the side in the traditional format whereas star batter Paul Stirling will be leading in the white-ball formats. Afghanistan are yet to announce their squads for the respective series.
Ireland Squads:
Test squad: Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
ODI squad: Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
T20I squad: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Afghanistan squads have not been announced yet.
Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024 Schedule:
Only Test – 28 February - 3 March, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi - 11 am IST
1st ODI – 7 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 6 pm IST
2nd ODI – 9 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 6 pm IST
3rd ODI – 12 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 6 pm IST
1st T20I – 15 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 9 pm IST
2nd T20I – 17 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 9 pm IST
3rd T20I – 18 March, Sharjah Cricket Stadium - 9 pm IST
Live Streaming Details of Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024:
All matches of the Ireland Tour Of Afghanistan 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no broadcast of the matches on any TV channel in India.