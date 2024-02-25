Sports

WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana's Fifer Helps Royal Challengers Bangalore Edge UP Warriorz In Cliffhanger

The Women's Premier League 2024 is off to a blockbuster start. The league witnessed the second cliffhanger in as many days, with Royal Challengers Bangalore edging out UP Warriorz by two runs in a last-over thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024. A day after Sajeevan Sajana's last-ball six heroics in the Women's Premier League 2024 season-opener, it was the turn of another Kerala all-rounder to come to the party. Asha Sobhana made the most of a spin-friendly surface in Bengaluru to conjure a magnificent fifer that not only stung the UP middle-order but also stifled the scoring rate to swing the game Bangalore's way. Chasing a target of 158 runs, UP Warriorz seemed to be well on course when Asha brought the hosts right back into the contest. Aussie left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux had the ball in hand for the last over, with 11 runs to defend. And despite getting hit for a boundary, the spin bowler held her nerve and did the job with elan, giving away just eight runs to seal a dramatic win for the home team.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 25, 2024

WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Smriti Mandhana being congratulated by UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy after winning a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

1/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Smriti Mandhana takes the catch of UP Warriorz' Shweta Sehrawat during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

2/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Players of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after winning a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement
3/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Asha Shobana celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz' Kiran Navgire during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement
4/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

UP Warriorz' Shweta Sehrawat plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement
5/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sabbhineni Meghana plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement
6/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

7/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

8/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

9/9
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz | Photo: Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sophie Devine reacts as she walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed by UP Warriorz' Grace Harris during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement