Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Smriti Mandhana being congratulated by UP Warriorz' captain Alyssa Healy after winning a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Smriti Mandhana takes the catch of UP Warriorz' Shweta Sehrawat during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Players of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after winning a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Asha Shobana celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz' Kiran Navgire during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
UP Warriorz' Shweta Sehrawat plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sabbhineni Meghana plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sophie Devine reacts as she walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed by UP Warriorz' Grace Harris during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.