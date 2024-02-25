Sports

WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana's Fifer Helps Royal Challengers Bangalore Edge UP Warriorz In Cliffhanger

The Women's Premier League 2024 is off to a blockbuster start. The league witnessed the second cliffhanger in as many days, with Royal Challengers Bangalore edging out UP Warriorz by two runs in a last-over thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024. A day after Sajeevan Sajana's last-ball six heroics in the Women's Premier League 2024 season-opener, it was the turn of another Kerala all-rounder to come to the party. Asha Sobhana made the most of a spin-friendly surface in Bengaluru to conjure a magnificent fifer that not only stung the UP middle-order but also stifled the scoring rate to swing the game Bangalore's way. Chasing a target of 158 runs, UP Warriorz seemed to be well on course when Asha brought the hosts right back into the contest. Aussie left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux had the ball in hand for the last over, with 11 runs to defend. And despite getting hit for a boundary, the spin bowler held her nerve and did the job with elan, giving away just eight runs to seal a dramatic win for the home team.