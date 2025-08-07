NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup: NFC 0-0 INFT; Honours Even In Imphal

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup: The Sailors now have four points from two games, while NEROCA have just two from as many matches and are virtually out of contention for qualification. Catch the highlights from the Indian football match, as it happened

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup
NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Action from the group F match. Photo: Durand Cup
The Group F fixture of Durand Cup 2025 between NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT ended in a goalless draw at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur on Thursday (August 7, 2025). Having played a 1-1 draw with TRAU FC in the Imphal Derby earlier, hosts NEROCA needed to win this game to keep their chances of advancing to the next round bright, but could not do so. Indian Navy, on the other hand, had won their opener against Real Kashmir FC and are well placed with four points from two games. Catch the highlights and key updates from the Indian football encounter, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Greetings!

Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the Group F, Durand Cup match between NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 4pm IST. The NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 group F match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off!

Play gets underway amid pleasant weather conditions and a sizeable crowd, despite it being a working day, in Imphal. NEROCA FC attacking from left to right and Indian Navy from right to left in the first half.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NFC 0-0 INFT

Indian Navy goalie Bhaskar thwarts an early attempt by NEROCA FC to score. He follows the hosts' move closely and gets into a good position to block the incoming shot.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NFC 0-0 INFT

A bit of desperation appears to be creeping in, as Indian Navy forward Sreyas VG takes a long shot from way out, with the ball sailing well over the bar. Still only 25 minutes in, and one would imagine that there is enough time to craft goals rather than forcing them.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NFC 0-0 INFT

36 minutes in and we still await the opening goal. It's not that chances aren't being created, but more about the lacking clinicality in the final third for both sides so far.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update

After four minutes of added time, the half-time whistle rings out and the scoreline stays at 0-0. Indian Navy had a promising set piece in the last few moments but could not make the most of it. They have been the better of the two sides in terms of generating chances, though things could change radically in the second half in front of a partisan Imphal crowd.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NFC 0-0 INFT

The players return from the lemon break and the second half gets underway. NEROCA FC now attacking from right to left and Indian Navy from left to right. The hosts need the winner more desperately, if they are to advance from the group.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NFC 0-0 INFT

It's raining now at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium and NEROCA are beginning to get a bit more in the game, by way of incisive moves and forcing the Indian Navy goalie to act. Still not enough for a goal as yet.

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NFC 0-0 INFT

Less than 10 minutes to go before added time in the game, and it is now or never for NEROCA FC. A draw will do no harm to Indian Navy, but would really imperil the home team's chances of qualification. Will we see a twist in this tale?

NEROCA FC Vs Indian Navy FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Full-Time Update

After 100 minutes of tense action, bookended by a free-for-all altercation mid-pitch and a flurry of cards, the match ends goalless in Imphal. The Sailors now have four points from two games, while NEROCA have just two from as many matches and are virtually out of contention for qualification.

Published At:
