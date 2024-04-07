MI Vs DC, IPL 2024, Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Opt To Field First; Suryakumar Yadav Returns After Injury

Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Eyeing for their first victory of the season, MI will have to outsmart Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have invited Mumbai Indians to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.
Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Substitutes:
Mumbai Indians: Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani
Delhi Capitals: Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey
The pitch number 7 is going to be used for the match. The square boundaries are short with 62 metres and 63 metres respectively. The straight boundary is at 74 metres. It has a lot of grass on it. The dimensions are smaller so a high-scoring match is expected. Chasing here seems a good option so winning the toss and opting to field first was obvious of Rishabh Pant.
Mumbai Indians have made three changes in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav comes back into the playing XI after missing the last three matches due to not getting a clearance from the National Cricket Academy. Mohammad Nabi and Romario Shepherd replaced Kwena Maphaka and Dewald Brevis in the last eleven.
Kumar Kushagra and Jyhe Richardson received their debut caps for the Delhi Capitals before the toss. Kushagra is expected to come as an impact player as he was not named in the playing XI. Mitchell Marsh has been rested for today's game.