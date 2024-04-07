Cricket

MI Vs DC, IPL 2024, Match 20 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Field First; Check Playing XIs

The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to host Delhi Capitals for match no. 20 of the Indian Premier League 2024 against the home team Mumbai Indians. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are yet to win a single match this season. They are at the bottom of the points table. And just above them, are Delhi Capitals with one win in four matches. Skipper Rishabh Pant has made a good comeback with back-to-back half-centuries in the last two innings. Their bowling department conceded 272 runs in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and some changes are expected in today's lineup. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia

Substitutes:

Mumbai Indians: Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

Delhi Capitals: Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

Toss Update

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Pitch Report

The pitch number seven is being used for today's match in Wankhede Stadium. There is a bit of grass on it. The dimensions of square boundaries are 62 metres and 63 metres respectively. The straight boundary is at 74 metres. A high-scoring match is expected here. Batting second will be easy on this surface.

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, Live Blog, IPL 2024 Match 20

Welcome to the live coverage of match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The stage is set for the classic clash between the two vibrant cities and franchises. The beautiful Wankhede Stadium is going to host the match. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are still searching for their maiden victory of the season. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won only a single match out of the four games. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

