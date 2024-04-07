Cricket

MI Vs DC, IPL 2024, Match 20 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Field First; Check Playing XIs

The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to host Delhi Capitals for match no. 20 of the Indian Premier League 2024 against the home team Mumbai Indians. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are yet to win a single match this season. They are at the bottom of the points table. And just above them, are Delhi Capitals with one win in four matches. Skipper Rishabh Pant has made a good comeback with back-to-back half-centuries in the last two innings. Their bowling department conceded 272 runs in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and some changes are expected in today's lineup. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here