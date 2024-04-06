MI camp has largely underperformed this season and lost all of their first three matches. The bowlers have gone for runs and the batters have not scored enough. After giving Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad decent competition in the first two games, the five-time winners faced a one-sided defeat in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. A lot will depend on Suryakumar Yadav if Hardik Pandya's men want to turn their fortunes this season.