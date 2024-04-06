Bottom-ranked Mumbai Indians take on ninth-ranked Delhi Capitals on Sunday in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Preview | Key Battles | Full Coverage)
MI camp has largely underperformed this season and lost all of their first three matches. The bowlers have gone for runs and the batters have not scored enough. After giving Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad decent competition in the first two games, the five-time winners faced a one-sided defeat in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. A lot will depend on Suryakumar Yadav if Hardik Pandya's men want to turn their fortunes this season.
Apart from one good show against Chennai Super Kings, DC have not been able to match their opponents and have three losses with a single win. Rishabh Pant would like more batters to score apart from him and David Warner. In the bowling, Khaleel Ahmed has been impressive but the Capitals want their star bowler Anrich Nortje to pull up his form.
The two teams have faced off 33 times in the tournament with MI winning 18 of those matches. DC have won 15 times.
Live Streaming Details
When will the MI Vs DC, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 20th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the MI Vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the MI Vs DC, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the MI Vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the MI Vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the MI Vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squad
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, and Shivalik Sharma.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara and Shai Hope.