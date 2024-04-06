Cricket

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

As the two teams languishing at the bottom of the table clash, here are the three key battles to look out for in the match

Suryakumar Yadav Photo: X/@mipaltan
info_icon

Boosted by the return of flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to finally get off the mark in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table when they host a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday afternoon. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

MI camp has largely underperformed this season and lost all of their first three matches. The bowlers have gone for runs and the batters have not scored enough. A lot will depend on Suryakumar Yadav if Hardik Pandya's men want to turn their fortunes this season.

Suryakumar Yadav has been out of action since January. He underwent surgery to treat a sports hernia and was also nursing an ankle injury. - X/ @mufaddal_vohra
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Get Suryakumar Yadav Boost Ahead Of Delhi Capitals Clash

BY PTI

Apart from one good show against Chennai Super Kings, DC have not been able to match their opponents and have three losses with a single win. Rishabh Pant would like more batters to score apart from him and David Warner. In the bowling, Khaleel Ahmed has been impressive but the Capitals want their star bowler Anrich Nortje to pull up his form.

As the two teams languishing at the bottom of the table clash, here are the three key battles to look out for in the match.

Advertisement

1. Suryakumar Yadav vs Axar Patel

Even in a floundering bowling line-up Axar Patel has stood out for the DC with his defensive bowling. DC skipper Rishabh Pant will definitely bring him on to contain a returning Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav with his 360° skills, will definitely look take his usual agressive route regardless of the bowler.

Yadav's attacking approach up against Patel's defensive skills will make for an intriguing clash.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandy - AP
IPL 2024: Steve Smith Terms Hardik Pandya's Booing 'Unfortunate', Urges Fans To 'Let Go'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

2. Hardik Pandya vs Anrich Nortje

Both Hardik Pandya and Anrich Nortje had had a disappointing starts to season after return from long injury layoffs. The MI skipper has looked good whenever he has come out to bat but has not been able to stay for long enough to make an impact on the game. The South African express pacer on the other hand has looked totally off-colour especially in death overs.

Both these quality players will meet with a point to prove at the Wankhede Stadium.

3. Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah

After looking a bit rusty in the opening two matches, DC skipper Rishabh Pant seems to be getting closer to his best with back-to-back half-centuries in last two games.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah showed no signs of rustiness after his return from injury. The MI pace spearhead has an economy of 6.33 in the first three matches. An exciting contest is expected when the two Indians meet on Sunday.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained