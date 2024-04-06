Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Boosted by the return of flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to finally get off the mark in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table when they host a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday afternoon. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
MI camp has largely underperformed this season and lost all of their first three matches. The bowlers have gone for runs and the batters have not scored enough. A lot will depend on Suryakumar Yadav if Hardik Pandya's men want to turn their fortunes this season.
Apart from one good show against Chennai Super Kings, DC have not been able to match their opponents and have three losses with a single win. Rishabh Pant would like more batters to score apart from him and David Warner. In the bowling, Khaleel Ahmed has been impressive but the Capitals want their star bowler Anrich Nortje to pull up his form.
As the two teams languishing at the bottom of the table clash, here are the three key battles to look out for in the match.
Advertisement
1. Suryakumar Yadav vs Axar Patel
Even in a floundering bowling line-up Axar Patel has stood out for the DC with his defensive bowling. DC skipper Rishabh Pant will definitely bring him on to contain a returning Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav with his 360° skills, will definitely look take his usual agressive route regardless of the bowler.
Yadav's attacking approach up against Patel's defensive skills will make for an intriguing clash.
Advertisement
2. Hardik Pandya vs Anrich Nortje
Both Hardik Pandya and Anrich Nortje had had a disappointing starts to season after return from long injury layoffs. The MI skipper has looked good whenever he has come out to bat but has not been able to stay for long enough to make an impact on the game. The South African express pacer on the other hand has looked totally off-colour especially in death overs.
Both these quality players will meet with a point to prove at the Wankhede Stadium.
3. Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah
After looking a bit rusty in the opening two matches, DC skipper Rishabh Pant seems to be getting closer to his best with back-to-back half-centuries in last two games.
On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah showed no signs of rustiness after his return from injury. The MI pace spearhead has an economy of 6.33 in the first three matches. An exciting contest is expected when the two Indians meet on Sunday.