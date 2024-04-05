Cricket

IPL 2024: Steve Smith Terms Hardik Pandya's Booing 'Unfortunate', Urges Fans To 'Let Go'

Pandya has been facing the ire of the fans since joining Mumbai Indians as captain from Gujarat Titans ahead of this season. He replaced Rohit Sharma as skipper who had led the Mumbai franchise to five IPL titles

Advertisement

AP
Hardik Pandy Photo: AP
info_icon

Australian batter Steve Smith on Friday urged fans to support the under-fire Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya who has been consistently booed by the crowd in this season of the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage)

Pandya has been facing the ire of the fans since joining Mumbai Indians as captain from Gujarat Titans ahead of this season. He replaced Rohit Sharma as skipper who had led the Mumbai franchise to five IPL titles.

Hardik Pandya (right) with Rohit Sharma ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans. - X/Ctrlmemes_
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Steve Smith who is in India doing commentary for Star Sports told news agency PTI that such behaviour from the crowd was unfortunate and he would love to see them come out in support of Pandya.

Advertisement

"Obviously, there was that (booing) going on in the first two games. It sort of becomes a bit of a thing, if that makes sense. But, it was unfortunate, I think. I'd love to see them supporting Hardik."

Smith also said that the decision of taking captaincy away from Sharma has annoyed some fans.

Hardik Pandya bowls during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Indian Premier League 2024. - BCCI/IPL
'Hardik Pandya Captaincy Controversy Could Have Been Avoided If...': Ravi Shastri

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Obviously, there's a lot of huge Rohit fans out there. A lot of people are a bit annoyed that he's not the captain of the side. But, everyone needs to let go of that and support Hardik," Smith said.

Advertisement

"He's a wonderful player. He had a lot of success at Gujarat (Titans). He's back (as) captain of the side at Mumbai now. The senior players need to help him out," the former Australian skipper added.

Pandya was booed by crowd in the first match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and then again faced ire when MI returned to play at their home ground at the Wankhede Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In Mumbai, the crowd also chanted Rohit Sharma's name.

MI led by Hardik Pandya have failed to register single victory in their first three games and the skipper himself has been under scanner for his captaincy as well as his batting.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained