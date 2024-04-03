Cricket

'Hardik Pandya Captaincy Controversy Could Have Been Avoided If...': Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has advised Hardik Pandya to be patient and weather the rough period with strong performances on the field. The Mumbai Indians skipper has faced booing in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai after replacing Rohit Sharma as the leader for Indian Premier League 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Hardik Pandya bowls during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

World Cup-winner and former India coach Ravi Shastri believes that the fan outrage towards Hardik Pandya could have been avoided, had Mumbai Indians shown "clarity in communication" while announcing him as the captain for Indian Premier League 2024. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)

"...where I think this could have been handled better was with more clarity in communication," Shastri said on Star Sports. "If you wanted Hardik Pandya as captain, then say that we are looking at the future. We are looking to build. Rohit has done a fabulous job, as everyone knows, and we want him to help out Hardik in these next three years as the team progresses.

"That communication, that clarity should have come out a little more for all this to die down. So it's not a case of you saying, 'No, we don't want Rohit Sharma,' or 'He was treated badly,' and all the things that are coming out in social media," he added.

Hardik Pandya in action during Mumbai Indians' away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Indian Premier League 2024. - AP
IPL 2024: Why Is Hardik Pandya Being Booed, Abused? Fan Controversy Explained

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Shastri advised Pandya to be patient and weather the rough period with strong performances on the field. A string of good results will change everything, as per the ex-cricketer. "My advice to Hardik would be to be calm, patient, ignore, and just focus on your game. Get a couple of performances going. Mumbai Indians is a terrific side. If they get on a roll, they win three or four matches on the trot, everything will subside," he said.

"At the end of the day, nothing beats results. You win matches, and things will change. There's a lot of bull crap out there as well. You know, and some of the stories are just planted. A lot of it is just planted on other people's names, including my name," Shastri added.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium on April 7.

(With PTI inputs)

