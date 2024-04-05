Cricket

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report

As per a report in News24, Rohit Sharma is unhappy with Hardik Pandya's captaincy and could opt to leave the coveted MI franchise come end of this season

Hardik Pandya (right) with Rohit Sharma ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans.
The Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya captaincy debate is not dying out soon with the Mumbai Indians. Rohit, who led MI to five IPL titles, was removed as the team captain before the start of IPL 2024 and Hardik was apppointed as his successor. (More Cricket News)

Things got more worse with the change in leadership as the team management, who backed Hardik's appointment, have seen their side start off poorly in IPL 2024 with three defeats in as many games.

And now reports are resurfacing that there has been a rift in the MI squad regarding Hardik and Rohit. One report by News24 claims that a MI player told them that Rohit isn't happy with Hardik's captaincy and might opt to leave the franchise at the end of the season.

As per the source, the two are at loggerheads with various decisions and that has led to a dire atmosphere within the dressing room.

The report further claims that the Indian skipper might go under the hammer for the first time since 2011, in the 2025 mega-auction.

Rohit has not got to a great start in the IPL 2024 so far with mere 69 runs to his name in three matches. As for Hardik, he too has scored 69 runs and taken one wicket so far.

Hardik was also booed on his return to GT in their first match and since then, was also given a hostile reception in their home game against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

