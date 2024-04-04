Cricket

IPL 2024: DC Captain Rishabh Pant Fined Rs 24 Lakhs For Slow Over Rate Against KKR

In their game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, Delhi Capitals was also found guilty of the same and the captain was fined Rs 12 Lakh for that. DC defeated CSK by 20 runs in that match

Delhi Capitals' captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, centre, runs to change the side after an over as Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt and Sunil Narine walk, during Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam. AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined again for maintaining the slow over-rate during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3. (Match Report | Full Coverage)

This was the second offence of Delhi Capitals in two matches and therefore under the Indian Premier League's Code Of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, the skipper was charged with Rs 24 Lakhs.

The rest of the members of the playing XI including the impact player were, each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

Pant's Delhi Capitals conceded 272 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday when the Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine blasted 85 runs off just 39 balls while opening the batting. Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi also smashed a fifty on his IPL debut. Powered by Rinku Singh and Andre Russell's cameos, KKR set a huge target of 273 runs for DC.

The Capitals started the chase well but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Pant and Tristan Stubbs made crucial fifties but the target proved more than enough for the home team as they lost the match by 106 runs.

