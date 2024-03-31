DC Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Match 13 Live Updates: 'Pupil' Rishabh Pant Takes On 'Master' MS Dhoni In Vizag

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. DC are not playing this match at their 'home' - Arun Jaitley Stadium but at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Despite being 'home', DC know the crowd will be cheering for one man only - MS Dhoni! However, on the field, Rishabh Pant-led side need a victory badly after two defeats in two games. In the CSK half, Ruturaj Gaikwad has led his side brilliantly and moreover, he has earned the respect of his teammates too! Which way will the pendulum swing in tonight's contest? Let's wait and watch. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the DC vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)