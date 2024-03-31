Cricket

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Match 13 Live Updates: 'Pupil' Rishabh Pant Takes On 'Master' MS Dhoni In Vizag

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are still winless in the IPL 2024 and will look to bounceback when they host CSK at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. MS Dhoni is yet to feature in the tourney so far so will today be the day he comes out to bat and enthrall everyone? CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has not let one foot wrong since being appointed skipper and will aim to continue their winning trend. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC vs CSK match no. 13 in the IPL 2024, here

31 March 2024
'Guru Vs Chela' as MS Dhoni's CSK Take On Rishabh Pant's DC In IPL 2024 File

Pre-match Thoughts From DC Coach Ricky Ponting

"We had a couple of chats about our cricket and the consensus out of those meetings is that we have played some really good and bad cricket. So, we need to find somewhere in the middle where we can play consistently good cricket over 40 overs" - Ricky Ponting on DC's season so far.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Blog, IPL 2024, Match 12

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. DC are not playing this match at their 'home' - Arun Jaitley Stadium but at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Despite being 'home', DC know the crowd will be cheering for one man only - MS Dhoni! However, on the field, Rishabh Pant-led side need a victory badly after two defeats in two games. In the CSK half, Ruturaj Gaikwad has led his side brilliantly and moreover, he has earned the respect of his teammates too! Which way will the pendulum swing in tonight's contest? Let's wait and watch. Get the live cricket scores and updates of the DC vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

