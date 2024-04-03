Cricket

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Rib Injury

Mavi has represented India in six T20 Internationals. However, he did not get an opportunity to play for Gujarat Titans during the 2023 season. In the latest auction, LSG bought him for Rs 6.4 crore to fill the gap left by Avesh Khan, who joined Rajasthan Royals

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Shivam Mavi was bought for Rs 6.4 Crore by Lucknow Super Giants in the mini-auction in December. Photo: X/ @LucknowIPL
The right-arm Indian pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of the entire Indian Premier League 2024 season after he failed to recover from his rib injury, Lucknow Super Giants revealed the news with a press release on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The 25-year-old, who last played competitive cricket in August 2023, missed the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh but did turn up for Lucknow Super Giants' pre-season training only to be told that he would not play any part in this edition. He had suffered a rib stress fracture in August last year.

The 25-year-old fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh has not participated in competitive cricket since August 2023 and also missed the entire domestic season for his home state. However, he was part of the Lucknow Super Giants' pre-season training. He had suffered a rib stress fracture in August last year.

"The talented right-arm fast bowler joined us after the auction in December and has been part of the camp from pre-season. He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon," the press release from LSG stated.

Mavi has represented India in six T20 Internationals. However, he did not get an opportunity to play for Gujarat Titans during the 2023 season. In the latest auction, LSG bought him for Rs 6.4 crore to fill the gap left by Avesh Khan, who joined Rajasthan Royals.

"The franchise will continue to support Shivam and is committed to aiding him in his recovery process. We wish him a swift and complete return, and are sure he will be back fitter and stronger," LSG stated.

Mavi, on his part, vowed to come back stronger.

"I thought I would play matches and do well for my team but unfortunately I have to go because of injury.

"A player needs to be mentally strong and also know what are the areas one needs to focus on during rehabilitation. We have a good team here," he said in a video posted on LSG's official 'X' handle.

(With PTI Inputs)

