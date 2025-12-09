India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Run Continues As He Fails Against Proteas In Cuttack

Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 12 in 1st T20I at Cuttack
He is averaging a paltry 15.07 in 2025
He hasn't scored a half-century in the last 16 innings
Suryakumar Yadav's lean patch of form continued in the T20I series against South Africa as well as he got out cheaply for 12 in the 1st T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
Since the 35-year old batter has taken the captaincy duties, he has averaged only 25.03 in 32 innings. His stats in 2025 has been even worse, where he has averaged a meagre 15.07 with the bat with a strike rate of 126.45.
Suryakumar Yadav has 21 fifties and 4 hundreds to his name in the T20I format, but he has not been able to hit a single fifty in the last 16 international innings.
Not only his form has been poor but the way he has been getting out is irking the fans as his style of play is such that when it comes off it looks astonishing and when it doesn't it falls on the side of being careless and since he has lost his form, it mostly coming out as careless rather than mesmerising.
Surya's Form Is Vital For India's T20 World Cup Campaign
Suryakumar Yadav is the captain of the Indian T20I team that will compete in the World Cup that is just months and the Indian fans will be hoping that he picks up his form back in time for the tournament. An in-form Suryakumar Yadav makes the Indian T20 setup even more stronger that it is currently.
He is currently batting at No.3, where he has scored most of the T20 runs in his career but given the form he is in, it won't be a bad idea of he plays at No.4 at let Tilak Varma handle the No. spot who has blasted two centuries at that spot. An in-form Suryakumar is critical for India's world cup campaign and India would be hoping that he finds his form back in this series itself.