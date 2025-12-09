India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Run Continues As He Fails Against Proteas In Cuttack

Suryakumar Yadav had a rough 2025, where he averaged 15 with the bat and is still searching for good old form back against South Africa in T20Is. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Suryakumar Yadav had a rough 2025, where he averaged 15 with the bat and is still searching for good old form back against South Africa in T20Is. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool