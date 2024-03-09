Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2nd ODI In Sharjah Abandoned Due To Rain

The third and final ODI at the same venue is scheduled for March 12.

Outlook Sports Desk
March 9, 2024
       
Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI in Sharjah, UAE. Photo: X/ @cricketireland
The second One-Day International between Afghanistan and Ireland was abandoned due to persistent rain in Sharjah, UAE Saturday. The match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was scheduled to start at 3:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). (More Cricket New)

The officials called it off, a decision forced by the evident puddles of water in the outfield, some one hour before the start time, and without a toss. "Unfortunately, today’s second ODI has been abandoned,” Cricket Ireland wrote in an X post.

Afghanistan, the designated hosts, won the first ODI match by 35 runs. In a high-scoring match, the Afghans scored 310/5 with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 121 runs off 117 balls. He was ably supported by fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran (60 off 93), veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (40 off 27) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (50 not out off 33).

For Ireland, left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkom took three wickets (3/55), while pacers Graham Hume and Craig Young claimed one each.

Later in the match, Harry Tector (138) and Lorcan Tucker (85) stitched a run-a-ball 173-run stand, but in a fraught chase, their epic fourth-wicket stand failed to change the course. Ireland were 34/3 in 10.1 overs after Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's opening burst.

Then the fall of Tucker in the 39th over triggered another collapse even as Tector continued to wage a lone battle. His 147-ball knock featured nine fours and three sixes, and he left the pitch with three balls remaining and 40 runs adrift. Ireland managed 275/8.

The third and final ODI at the same venue is scheduled for March 12. The two teams will then clash in a three-match T20I series, starting March 15. In the preceding one-off Test, Ireland beat Afghanistan by six wickets for a historic first win.

