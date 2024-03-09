WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma's All-Round Performance Helps UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals By One Run

UP Warriorz's players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz's players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' batter Jess Jonassen during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batter Meg Lanning during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' batter Meg Lanning plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz bowler Saima Thakor celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' batter Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz bowler Saima Thakor during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz batter Tahlia McGrath bowled out during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' bowler Titas Sadhu and UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.