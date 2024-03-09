Sports

WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma's All-Round Performance Helps UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals By One Run

Deepti Sharma's all-round performance led UP Warriorz to a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match on Friday. Opting to bat first, Deepti Sharma (59) scored a brilliant fifty, but the DC bowlers restricted UP Warriorz to a below-par score of 138 for 8. In reply, DC captain Meg Lanning scored a 46-ball 60, her fourth fifty in the ongoing tournament. Deepti Sharma took four wickets for just 19 runs in her four overs, including a hat-trick, as DC were bowled out for 137 in 19.5 overs. Saima Thakor (2/30) also took two wickets.