WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma's All-Round Performance Helps UP Warriorz Beat Delhi Capitals By One Run

Deepti Sharma's all-round performance led UP Warriorz to a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match on Friday. Opting to bat first, Deepti Sharma (59) scored a brilliant fifty, but the DC bowlers restricted UP Warriorz to a below-par score of 138 for 8. In reply, DC captain Meg Lanning scored a 46-ball 60, her fourth fifty in the ongoing tournament. Deepti Sharma took four wickets for just 19 runs in her four overs, including a hat-trick, as DC were bowled out for 137 in 19.5 overs. Saima Thakor (2/30) also took two wickets.

March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz's players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
UP Warriorz's players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
UP Warriorz's players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' batter Jess Jonassen during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals' batter Meg Lanning during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals' batter Meg Lanning plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
UP Warriorz bowler Saima Thakor celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' batter Shafali Verma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
UP Warriorz bowler Saima Thakor during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
UP Warriorz batter Tahlia McGrath bowled out during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals' bowler Titas Sadhu and UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Women's Premier League

