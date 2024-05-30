Scotland are set to face Afghanistan in the 14th warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. The match will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)
Scotland will be playing their second warm-up game after facing Uganda in the 9th warm-up game at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad on Thursday. They will be playing both warm-up games back-to-back.
Afghanistan side will be led by ace spinner Rashid Khan. They have a pretty balanced side and will be eyeing to come up with a set playing XI before the group-stage matches start.
The Richard Berrington-led Scotland have some experienced players in the team. The onus will be on the captain, George Munsey, Michael Leask and Matthew Cross.
Scotland Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.
Afghanistan Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.