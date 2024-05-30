Cricket

Scotland and Afghanistan will face off against each other in the warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. Here's the live streaming, squads and other details of the match

scotland player cricket X @CricketScotland
Scotland batter playing a shot during the warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @CricketScotland
Scotland are set to face Afghanistan in the 14th warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. The match will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)

Scotland will be playing their second warm-up game after facing Uganda in the 9th warm-up game at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad on Thursday. They will be playing both warm-up games back-to-back.

Afghanistan side will be led by ace spinner Rashid Khan. They have a pretty balanced side and will be eyeing to come up with a set playing XI before the group-stage matches start.

The Richard Berrington-led Scotland have some experienced players in the team. The onus will be on the captain, George Munsey, Michael Leask and Matthew Cross.

Live streaming details of the warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

When the warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to play?

The warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Friday, 31 May 2024.

What time the warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin?

The warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where the warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played?

The warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Where can we watch the warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The warm-up match, Scotland vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India. The live-streaming details for the match are not available yet.

Scotland Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Afghanistan Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

