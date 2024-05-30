Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Match Under Terrorist Threat: ICC Issues 'Safety And Security' Statement

India are placed in Group A at the ICC Men's T20 WC and will be playing four games in the US, including the crunch match against Pakistan (June 9). Their last meeting was also at an ICC event albeit ODI WC wherein the Men In Blue prevailed as winners

T20 World Cup 2024
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC
info_icon

The India vs Pakistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 clash is facing a major terrorist threat ahead of it's June 9 clash at New York's Eisenhower Park stadium. As per a statement by the governor's office, "there is no credible public safety threat at this time" and is being monitored closely. (More Cricket News)

A report on CNN said that New York officials are putting safety precautions in place "after terror group ISIS-K made a global threat earlier this year" against the World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be playing the T20 World Cup with their first match against Ireland on 5 June. - BCCI
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, The Contrasting Duo Bound By Destiny

BY PTI

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday that the event received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April.

"That was followed by more specific threats on the India versus Pakistan game, scheduled for June 9, and references to a viral video circulating online, which calls for 'that lone wolf to act out'," the report said.

Who Are ISIS-K?

ISIS-K are a terrorist outfit that have claimed to have carried out an attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall in March earlier this year wherein they killed 143 people. They are based in eastern Afghanistan, emerging in 2014 and are currently one of the most active ISIS affiliates in the world.

What Was ICC' Response To The Threat?

As per a statement published in ESPNCricinfo, an ICC spokesperson said, "The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."

India will be playing four games in the US, including their campaign opener against Ireland (June 5), the match against Pakistan (June 9), against the USA (June 12) and the final group stage game against Canada (in Florida on June 15).

