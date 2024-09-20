Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Can Hashmatullah Shahidi's Side Seal Series Today In Sharjah?

Welcome to our live coverage of the Afghanistan Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match today! The bilateral series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has already seen history, with Afghanistan leading the series 1-0 after their historic six-wicket win in the opener—their first-ever ODI series against the Proteas. If Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team secures a win today, they will clinch the three-match series against Aiden Markram’s side. The stakes are high, as South Africa will undoubtedly fight fiercely to keep their hopes alive. Catch the live updates and scores from the AFG vs. RSA 2nd ODI match here
The second Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI will start at 5:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.
Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI 2nd Live Streaming:
The Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.