Afghanistan started the three-match ODI series with a big win in Sharjah on Wednesday and now they have a golden chance to clinch the series with another victory in the second ODI to be held at the same venue on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan's only Test match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain at Greater Noida just 10 days before. And now they have stunned their opponents in this year's T20 World Cup semifinal.
Fazalhaq Farooqi and Allah Ghazanfar gave a dream start in the opening match of the series and now the Proteas will come prepared for them on Friday. No batter other than Wiaan Mulder crossed the 20-run-mark in South Africa's batting.
The Aiden Markram-led South Africa side will try to bounce back with a win. The full-time captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the first ODI due to an illness and is expected to return for the second ODI on Friday.
Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
Live Streaming Details:
When is the AFG vs RSA 2nd ODI?
The second Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI will be played on September 20, Friday at 5:30 PM IST.
Which venue will host the AFG vs RSA 2nd ODI match?
The second ODI match between Afghanistan and South Africa will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.
Where to watch the AFG vs RSA 2nd ODI in India?
The Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.