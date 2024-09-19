Cricket

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 2nd ODI Match

Afghanistan will host South Africa for the second ODI in Sharjah on Friday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the AFG Vs RSA ODI cricket match

afghanistan cricket board X
Afghanistan Vs South Africa 1st ODI in Sharjah. Photo: X | Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon

Afghanistan started the three-match ODI series with a big win in Sharjah on Wednesday and now they have a golden chance to clinch the series with another victory in the second ODI to be held at the same venue on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan's only Test match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain at Greater Noida just 10 days before. And now they have stunned their opponents in this year's T20 World Cup semifinal.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Allah Ghazanfar gave a dream start in the opening match of the series and now the Proteas will come prepared for them on Friday. No batter other than Wiaan Mulder crossed the 20-run-mark in South Africa's batting.

The Aiden Markram-led South Africa side will try to bounce back with a win. The full-time captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the first ODI due to an illness and is expected to return for the second ODI on Friday.

Fazalhaq Farooqi dominated South Africa on Wednesday - null
Afghanistan Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Afghans Claim Maiden Win Over Proteas With One-sided Victory

BY Stats Perform

Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

Live Streaming Details:

When is the AFG vs RSA 2nd ODI?

The second Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI will be played on September 20, Friday at 5:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the AFG vs RSA 2nd ODI match?

The second ODI match between Afghanistan and South Africa will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch the AFG vs RSA 2nd ODI in India?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk
  3. England Vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: ENG Choose To Bat First Against Aussies
  4. IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Ipswich Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  2. Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  3. UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics
  4. PSG 1-0 Girona: Manager Luis Enrique Notes Tough Nature Of Paris Saint-Germain's Win In UCL Opener
  5. Club Brugge 0-3 BVB: Nuri Sahin Hails Dortmund Subs For Snatching Late Win In UCL Opener
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Democracy's Darkest Hour
  2. The Blank Editorials Of Emergency: When Silence Speaks
  3. Between Emergency And Now, Uncanny Parallels And Delicious Ironies
  4. Counting Caste: The Imperative For A Comprehensive Census
  5. Day In Pics: September 19 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  2. A New Malayalam Film Industry Body Aims To Address Existing Problems 
  3. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  5. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  2. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  3. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  4. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  5. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know