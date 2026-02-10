SA Vs AFG Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

SA won their first match against Canada while Afghanistan lost to New Zealand in their tournament opener
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Pitch report and Ahmedabad weather forecast details listed
South Africa and Afghanistan go head-to-head in a crucial Group D clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as both teams look to solidify their Super Eight hopes.
South Africa enter the contest in strong form after a commanding 57-run win over Canada, buoyed by a solid batting display and disciplined bowling that put them atop the group early.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, face an uphill task after a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opener, meaning this game is effectively a must-win if they are to keep qualification hopes alive.
The Proteas will rely on their balanced lineup, with experienced batters and a pace attack that thrives in Indian conditions, while the Afghans will lean on the spin prowess of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to challenge South Africa’s chase. Expect a high-pressure battle where momentum could swing quickly in this pivotal Group D fixture.
SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
Conditions in Ahmedabad for the South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash are expected to be warm and dry, with no rain predicted and clear skies forecast throughout match hours. Temperatures should hover near 31–32°C during the day with lows around 17-18°C in the evening, ensuring uninterrupted play under pleasant skies.
SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
The surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be a batter-friendly pitch with true bounce and a fast outfield, encouraging stroke play once batsmen settle. Historically, teams batting first at this venue have posted strong totals, with the average first-innings score around 166-189 in T20Is.
SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The SA vs AFG match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The match will begin at 11:00 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 10:30 AM.