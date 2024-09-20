AFG Vs SA, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Elect To Bat First Against South Africa In Sharjah

Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 2nd ODI match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 20, Friday. (Live Updates Of AFG Vs SA 2nd ODI)
Playing XIs:
Afghanistan: Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi
Afghanistan have taken the lead in the three-match ODI series with a historic six-wicket victory in the opener. Today, Sharjah promises a thrilling showdown, as South Africa will be eager to seize this opportunity and fight back against the hosts to avoid defeat.