ICC T20 WC 2024, WI Vs AUS, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

West Indies will face the former champions Australia in the 12th warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. Here's the live streaming and other details of the match

mitch marsh in australian kit X @CricketAus
Mitch Marsh is leading the Australian cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @CricketAus
Australia and West Indies are set to clash on Friday in the warm-up match before the group-stage matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 start on 2 June 2024. (More Cricket News)

Only nine Australian players have reached the West Indies for the warm-up games and despite that, they beat Namibia comfortably with seven wickets on Wednesday. Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa stood high and bamboozled the Namibian batting order.

David Warner smashed a quick half-century to finish the match in just 10 overs. Now, they face the hosts West Indies which have some very destructive batters in their lineup.

West Indies will also be trying to come up with a settled playing XI before their opening match against Papua New Guinea on Sunday. Jason Holder's injury has made things difficult for the Caribbean side. Rovman Powell will be leading the side.

Live streaming details of the warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

When the warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to play?

The warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Friday, 31 May 2024.

What time the warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin?

The warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will start at 4:30 am IST.

Where the warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played?

The warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Where can we watch the warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The warm-up match, West Indies vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecasted on the channels of Star Sports Network in India. The live-streaming of the match will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.

West Indies Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

