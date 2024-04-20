Article 2.20 of the IPL rule book states: "When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays, with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 offence)."