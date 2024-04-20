In a sanction that comes two days after the offence was committed, Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League's Code of Conduct during match 33 of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
A viral video of the match had led to controversy, post which the fine has been imposed. In the video, squad members and support staff in MI's dugout were allegedly seen providing illegal help to star batter Suryakumar Yadav in asking for a DRS. However, IPL's media release does not specify the reason for the sanction.
"David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees," the release stated on Saturday (April 20).
Both David and admitted to the offence and accepted match referee Sanjay Verma's sanction. "For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," the release added.
Article 2.20 of the IPL rule book states: "When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays, with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 offence)."
In the 15th over of the five-time champions' innings, Arshdeep Singh bowled a delivery full and well outside off-stump, very close to the guide line for wides. Suryakumar, who was batting on 67 off 47 balls at the time, tried chasing and did not connect but the on-field umpire deemed it a legal delivery.
TV cameras then showed MI head coach Mark Boucher gesturing to Suryakumar that it was a wide, after which David and Pollard were seen urging the right-hander to ask for a review, which is illegal as per IPL rules.