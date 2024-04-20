Cricket

LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Captains Rahul, Gaikwad Fined Rs 12 Lakh Each For Slow Over Rate

As it was the teams' first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, both Rahul and Ruturaj were fined 12 lakh, an IPL statement read

AP%20Photo%2FSurjeet%20Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul, left, greets Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match in Lucknow. AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Playing at home, LSG beat defending champions CSK by eight wickets in the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

"Mr KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow," the IPL said.

Regarding the other penalised player, the IPL said, "Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow."

Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis, centre, is greeted by Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, left, after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. - AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who made classy fifties on a slow pitch, produced a chasing masterclass to power LSG to a comfortable win over CSK.

Asked to bat first, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a solid unbeaten 57 before Moeen Ali (30 off 20) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 9) went on a six-hitting spree to take CSK to a fighting 176 for six.

In reply, Rahul (82) and De Kock (54) batted with authority during their match-winning alliance of 134, the highest partnership for any wicket at the Ekana Stadium, as LSG scored 180 for 2 in 19 overs to recover from back-to-back defeats and consolidate their position in the table.

CSK, who came into the match with twin wins, on the other hand, slumped to their third loss in this IPL.

