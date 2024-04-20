LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday (April 19) in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra opened the innings like in the last game, but Ravindra's poor form continued as he returned to the pavilion after Mohsin Khan bowled him for a golden duck.
Rahane and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took the innings forward and played some beautiful shots against Matt Henry, who was making his debut for LSG. Yash Thakur was introduced into the attack in the fifth over and he was welcomed with a four by Gaikwad. He got rid of him on the next ball.
Ravindra Jadeja (57 not out off 40 balls) came to bat at number four before Shivam Dube and played a brilliant innings. Ajinkya Rahane (36 off 24 balls) lost his wicket to Krunal Pandya. Shivam Dube came but couldn't do much and became a victim of Marcus Stoinis' slower bouncer. He made just three runs in eight deliveries.
The 'Impact' player Sameer Rizvi was sent to bat before Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni but he couldn't provide much impact in the game and went back after being stumped off Krunal Pandya's delivery. Ali and Jadeja kept the scorecard going after that.
Jadeja completed his half-century with six thanks to a misfield by Deepak Hooda who sent the ball over the fences while trying to catch it. The 'Sword' celebration was the next. Then Moeen Ali targeted Ravi Bishnoi and smashed him for a hat-trick of sixes. He holed out to Ayush Badoni near the boundary on the next delivery, while trying to repeat the same. He made 30 off 20 balls.
Then came MS Dhoni and the whole environment changed. He made 28 runs in nine deliveries including two sixes and three fours. Thanks to his crucial cameo, CSK set a 177-run target for LSG.
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock started the chase. The duo kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals and took the team's total past 100 runs within 11 overs without any wickets loss.
There was a half-chance for Matheesha Pathirana at the third man when he dropped a dolly of de Kock in the ninth over off Jadeja's bowling. He went on to complete his half-century in the 15th over. He lost his wicket on the last ball of Mustafizur Rahman's over when he got caught behind. The Umpire gave that not out but CSK reviewed and de Kock had to go back.
Nicholas Pooran came up at the order and started smashing boundaries. Jadeja took a brilliant catch of Rahul in the point region off Pathirana's delivery to send him off. Rahul made 82 off 53 balls including nine fours and three sixes. He was also chosen Player of the Match for his performance.
Pooran hit the winning runs off Tushar Deshpande to finish the game with six balls and eight wickets to spare. CSK currently stand at number three and LSG at number five on the points table after this match.