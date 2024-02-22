New Zealand Vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Cricket Match

Live streaming details of the AUS vs NZ, 2nd T20I:

Where to watch the AUS vs NZ, 2nd T20I match?

Live streaming of AUS Vs NZ, 2nd T20I match will be available on Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the final match on any TV channel in India.

When will the AUS Vs NZ, 2nd T20I match be played?

The AUS vs NZ, 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Eden Park, Auckland. The match will begin at 11:40 am IST.