New Zealand Vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Cricket Match

New Zealand will host Australia for the second T20I match of the ongoing bilateral series on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland. Australia are leading the three-match series 1-0. (More Cricket News)
In a power-packed encounter in Wellington, Australia pulled off an amazing victory after Tim David made 12 off the last three deliveries in a nail-biting first T20I. New Zealand set a 216-run target for the visitors after batting first. Rachin Ravindra scored his first T20 international fifty (68 off 35) and was involved in a 113-run partnership with Devon Conway for the second wicket.
Australia started well but it was captain Mitch Marsh who made it look easy for them. His unbeaten 72-run innings off 44 balls included seven sixes and two fours. Marsh was given the Player of the Match award but it was Tim David who played the crucial cameo (31 not out off 10 balls) to win the match for Australia.
Now, the caravan will move to Auckland and since Australia is playing their all-star players keeping the vision on T20 World Cup 2024, the Kiwi side will miss the duties of Kane Williamson, who is in sublime form. Although, Mitchell Santner is also doing a good job. Both Mitchells will be hoping to take their respective teams past the line on Saturday when they take on each other for the second T20I.
Where to watch the AUS vs NZ, 2nd T20I match?
Live streaming of AUS Vs NZ, 2nd T20I match will be available on Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the final match on any TV channel in India.
When will the AUS Vs NZ, 2nd T20I match be played?
The AUS vs NZ, 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Eden Park, Auckland. The match will begin at 11:40 am IST.
Squads:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ben Sears
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith