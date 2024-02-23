Hello And Welcome...
...to the live coverage of India vs England, 4th Test, in Ranchi! The hosts have momentum on their side after a sensational win just a week ago and will look to capture the series with another in this cricket-crazy town. The visitors, meanwhile, will eye another shock result to take the competition into its fifth and deciding match. (Streaming |Scorecard)
Follow all the updates live here.
Another Wicket And Session 1 Ends!
Ben Stokes is walking even before the umpire's finger goes up; the England captain knows that he has been caught with his leg before the wicket by Ravindra Jadeja. England five down right at the end of the session with 112 runs on the board. Akash Deep, with three wickets on debut, the clear star of the day, so far.
Ashwin Joins In On The Fun!
Just when it seemed England had stabilised themselves, Ravi Ashwin strikes to remove Jonny Bairstow! Initially given not out, India go upstairs and get the decision overturned in their favour for the second time in this session. England, 109-4!
Akash Deep's Dream Debut Continues...
...as he now removes Zak Crawley with a sensational delivery! The ball escapes the batter and takes the bails off the stumps in behind. Crawley looks inquiringly at the umpire for a no ball, but is told to keep walking back to the pavilion.
India Go Upstairs Again!
What a remarkable over this has been for the Men in Blue, who go to the third umpire to get a decision turned their way. Akash Deep is the instigator again, catching Root on the pad, but the impact on the pitch is outside and the English batter survives.
Akash Deep's fifth over reads as follows: 1, W, 0, W, 0, 0
And Another!
What a dream debut for Akash Deep as he removes Ollie Pope two balls later! The pacer's ball catches Pope on the leg, and while the on-field decision is not out, India go upstairs and get the decision overturned! England, 47 for two now!
And There's The Breakthrough!
Akash Deep strikes on his debut with Ben Duckett edging one behind in the grateful palms of Dhruv Jurel! England 47-1 after 9.2 overs.
Unsuccessful Review For India
The hosts are still attempting to find a breakthrough in Ranchi, but to no avail. Ravindra Jadeja thinks he has Ben Duckett trapped before the wickets and goes upstairs for the call to be overturned, but two of the three signals stay yellow, meaning that Duckett and India's review, both survive!
Akash Deep Thinks He Has His First Wicket...
...but the umpire rules it out for no ball! Akash Deep's celebrations have been cut short in Ranchi and India return to their positions to regroup.
Akash Deep On For His Debut
His first ball is to Ben Duckett, which the English batter defends well.
Here We Go!
Mohammed Siraj with the new ball, and we have lift off!
England Win Toss And Bat
B Stokes (c), Z Crawley, B Duckett, O Pope, J Root, J Bairstow, B Foakes (wk), S Bashir, T Hartley, O Robinson, J Anderson.
No Rehan Ahmed For England
An official release from the team states the same:
"Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons with immediate effect from England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. England will not be replacing Ahmed for the rest of the tour."
India XI
Akash Deep To Debut For India!
Mere days after Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan received their maiden India caps, Akash Deep has joined the esteemed company. The bowler, who will replace Jasprit Bumrah now in the line up, was handed his first Test cap on the morning of the Ranchi Test.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
England: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook (withdrawn, replaced by Dan Lawrence), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach (withdrawn), Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.