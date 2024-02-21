India Vs England, 4th Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG's Tour Of IND 2024 On TV And Online

Indian cricket team have their noses ahead in the five-match Test series against England after clinching the third Test by a massive 434 runs at Rajkot with the Test finishing in four days. (More Cricket News)
Speaking of the third Test, India won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a decent 445 riding on the centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112). In reply, Ben Stokes' England could only muster 319 in their first innings thanks to a blistering century from Ben Duckett (153) but India replied with a Yashasvi Jaiswal double century (214 not out) leading them to 430/4 as the visitors were all out for 122 in pursuit of 557.
Advertisement
Ahead of the fourth Test, news from the English camp is that Ollie Robinson could play. Doubts remain over Jonny Bairstow's selection ahead of the Ranchi Test but coach Brendon McCullum had indicated that he has the support of the whole staff. “I don't have concerns over him. I'm not blind but he's done so well for us and he's had such an impactful career. We know that a top-quality Jonny Bairstow is as good as anyone in any conditions.”
Advertisement
As for India, KL Rahul is out of the fourth Test whereas Jasprit Bumrah is rested. Mukesh Kumar, who was released for the third Test, is in line to make a comeback to the squad at Ranchi.
Advertisement
India squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
England Squad:
England: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook (withdrawn, replaced by Dan Lawrence), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach (withdrawn), Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
Advertisement
Weather Forecast:
Ranchi could see the players welcomed to some dry and hot conditions for the first four days with the temperatures swelling to 27 degrees Celcius. If the Test match reaches day five (Tuesday), there is a possibility of rain.
Head-To-Head Record In Tests
Total matches played - 134
India won - 33
England won - 51
Drawn - 50
When will India vs England, 4rd Test, be played?
The fourth Test between the two teams will commence on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.
Where will India vs England, 4th Test, be played?
The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
Where to watch India vs England, 4th Test, on TV?
The Sports 18 network will broadcast the India vs England Test series live in India.
Where to live stream, India vs England, 4th Test?
JioCinema will provide live streaming for the India vs England Test series on both its app and website.