Bearing in mind all the heavy lifting he did in the first three Tests, and will continue to do in the forthcoming fixtures, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, and released from the squad. Consequently, seamer Mukesh Kumar has been brought back into the updated squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), late on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. (More Cricket News)

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," the BCCI statement reads.