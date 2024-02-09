Sports

AUS Vs WI, 1st T20I: Australia Beat West Indies By 11 Runs In Series Opener - Match Report

David Warner and Tim David provided a strong finish for Australia to reach 213-7 in the first Twenty20 international

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 9, 2024

David Warner after completing fifty in the first T20I against West Indies on Friday. Photo: X/ @ABsay_ek

Opener David Warner celebrated his 100th T20I appearance by smashing 70 off 36 balls and spinner Adam Zampa picked up 3-26 as Australia beat West Indies by 11 runs on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Warner and Tim David (37 not out off 17 balls) provided a strong finish for Australia to reach 213-7 in the first Twenty20 international.

Advertisement

West Indies, which needed to chase down its second highest-ever T20 total, couldn't capitalize on a brisk start from Brandon King (53) and Johnson Charles (42) as Zampa struck crucial blows and restricted the opposition's chase to 202-8 in its 20 overs.

Advertisement

“Just pleasing to get the win,” said Warner, who quit test cricket after Australia swept Pakistan 3-0 at home, but said he wanted to play the upcoming T20 World Cup before leaving the shortest format.

Advertisement

“I feel refreshed, a lot of energy, the guys have told me to calm down a bit," Warner said. "I've said I want to play the World Cup and finish there.”

West Indies' Shamar Joseph raises the ball after taking 7 wickets in his team's victory against Australia on the 4th day of the 2nd test match in Brisbane - Jono Searle/AAP Image via AP
West Indies' Gabba Hero Shamar Joseph Rewarded With Contract Upgrade

BY Associated Press (AP)

Advertisement

Australia, which will be playing six T20s over the next three weeks, routed West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series.

The second game of the three-match series will be played on Sunday at Adelaide.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement