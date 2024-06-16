Cricket

Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Aussies Pip Spirited Scots; England Through To Super 8s

Marcus Stoinis (59 off 29 balls) and Travis Head (68 off 49) powered Australia's 181-run chase, and Tim David (24 not out off 14) carried them over the finish line. The five-wicket win knocked Scotland out, and secured England's passage to the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

AP/Ramon Espinosa
Marcus Stoinis bats during the Australia vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in St Lucia. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

It was not to be for Scotland. The spirited Associate team gave Australia a run for their money, before bowing out with a performance they can be proud of. Richie Berrington and Co in St Lucia on Sunday (June 16) to finish third in Group B and narrowly miss out on a Super Eight berth. With that result, the English camp heaved a huge sigh of relief as they scraped through to the next stage on account of a better run rate. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Chasing a competent target of 181 runs, Australia had to work hard and were under the pump for huge chunks of their innings. But eventually, their experience of pressure T20 scenarios came to the fore as Marcus Stoinis (59 off 29 balls), Travis Head (68 off 49 balls) powered the Aussies through and Tim David (24 not out off 14) carried them over the finish line.

More to follow...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Delhi's Phase-3 Metro Services Begin Early For UPSC Prelims Exam; Water Crisis Rages On
  2. Days After PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Review Jammu & Kashmir's Security Situation
  3. Madhya Pradesh: Houses Of 11 Demolished After Cops Find Beef In Refrigerator, 1 Arrested
  4. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
  5. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Aussies Win Narrowly; England Through To Super Eight
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  3. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Aussies Pip Spirited Scots; England Through To Super 8s
  4. Pakistan Out Of T20 World Cup: Imad Wasim Says PAK 'At Lowest Point', Need Change
  5. Australia Vs Scotland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AUS Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. US: 8 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  2. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  3. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  4. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  5. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow