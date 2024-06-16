It was not to be for Scotland. The spirited Associate team gave Australia a run for their money, before bowing out with a performance they can be proud of. Richie Berrington and Co in St Lucia on Sunday (June 16) to finish third in Group B and narrowly miss out on a Super Eight berth. With that result, the English camp heaved a huge sigh of relief as they scraped through to the next stage on account of a better run rate. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)