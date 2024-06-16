It was not to be for Scotland. The spirited Associate team gave Australia a run for their money, before bowing out with a performance they can be proud of. Richie Berrington and Co in St Lucia on Sunday (June 16) to finish third in Group B and narrowly miss out on a Super Eight berth. With that result, the English camp heaved a huge sigh of relief as they scraped through to the next stage on account of a better run rate. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Chasing a competent target of 181 runs, Australia had to work hard and were under the pump for huge chunks of their innings. But eventually, their experience of pressure T20 scenarios came to the fore as Marcus Stoinis (59 off 29 balls), Travis Head (68 off 49 balls) powered the Aussies through and Tim David (24 not out off 14) carried them over the finish line.
