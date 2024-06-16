Welcome to our live coverage of match 35 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Australia and Scotland at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Sunday (June 16). England's victory over Namibia has made this game a must-win one for Scotland, who will qualify for the Super Eights even if the clash is washed out. As for the Aussies, a strong showing today is imperative to avoid 'spirit of cricket' allegations, pertaining to deliberate underperformance. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AUS vs SCO match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard | Full Coverage)